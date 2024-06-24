An aerospace ground equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron inspects wiring inside of an air conditioning cart at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. AGE specialists are responsible for the maintenance, inspections, and management of equipment necessary to operate aircraft systems during aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8495947
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-GT255-1108
|Resolution:
|5228x3478
|Size:
|14.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
