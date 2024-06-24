379th AGE Airmen generate airpower by repairing ground equipment

An aerospace ground equipment specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron inspects wiring inside of an air conditioning cart at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 18, 2024. AGE specialists are responsible for the maintenance, inspections, and management of equipment necessary to operate aircraft systems during aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo)

