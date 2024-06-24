3rd ABCT command team participates in EUROSATORY 2024

Col. Brian Gilbert, commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division gives a speech on the effectiveness and versatility of all things M1 Abrams during EUROSATORY 2024 in Paris, France, June 20, 2024. EUROSATORY is the largest international exhibition for the global defense and security industry held every two years drawing governments, and public and private decision-makers from around the world to discuss and explore the latest in Defense and Security technology and solutions. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to 1st Cavalry Division, proudly serving alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

