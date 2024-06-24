Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU ACVs Conduct Egress Training, Mark First Overseas Landing [Image 13 of 13]

    15th MEU ACVs Conduct Egress Training, Mark First Overseas Landing

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct waterborne operations at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 01:39
    Photo ID: 8495755
    VIRIN: 240624-M-HY848-1230
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Marines
    EGRESS
    BLT 1/5
    ACV
    usmcnews

