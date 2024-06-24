AFOSI holds change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alan Johnson, 5th Field Investigation Squadron commander, gives his first speech to his squadron during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Prior to taking command, Johnson served as the Director of Defense Cooperation in Armaments at the U.S. Embassy, India. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
