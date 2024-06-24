AFOSI holds change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alan Johnson, right, accepts command of the 5th Field Investigation Squadron from Col. Benjamin Hatch, left, 6th Field Investigations Region commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Before taking command, Johnson facilitated defense research and development collaboration between the U.S. Department of Defense and India. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

