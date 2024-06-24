AFOSI holds change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Roland Bodenheim, right, relinquishes command of the 5th Field Investigation Squadron from Col. Benjamin Hatch, left, 6th Field Investigations Region commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command and the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 01:38
|Photo ID:
|8495749
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-BD538-1034
|Resolution:
|3498x2624
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
