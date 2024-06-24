Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFOSI holds change of command 2024 [Image 1 of 4]

    AFOSI holds change of command 2024

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Osan Air Base honor guard presents the colors for the 5th Field Investigation Squadron change of command ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. The 5th FIS is responsible for all U.S. Air Force felony level criminal investigations and USAF-related counterintelligence matters on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 01:38
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Osan Air Base
    change of command
    51st Fighter Wing
    5th Field Investigation Squadron
    AFOSI

