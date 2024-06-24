AFOSI holds change of command 2024

Osan Air Base honor guard presents the colors for the 5th Field Investigation Squadron change of command ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. The 5th FIS is responsible for all U.S. Air Force felony level criminal investigations and USAF-related counterintelligence matters on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

Date Taken: 06.17.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
Photo by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd