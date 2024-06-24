15th MEU ACVs Conduct Egress Training, Mark First Overseas Landing

U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, splash off the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

