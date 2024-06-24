Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Plays Sports with Mackillop Catholic College [Image 2 of 5]

    ESL Plays Sports with Mackillop Catholic College

    AUSTRALIA

    12.31.2008

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    MOUNT PETER, Queensland, Australia (June 10, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) play volleyball with Mackillop Catholic College students during a community relations event the ship is participating in during a scheduled port call in Cairns, Australia, June 10. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed for deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2008
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 01:29
    This work, ESL Plays Sports with Mackillop Catholic College [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

