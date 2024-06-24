ESL Plays Sports with Mackillop Catholic College

MOUNT PETER, Queensland, Australia (June 10, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) play volleyball with Mackillop Catholic College students during a community relations event the ship is participating in during a scheduled port call in Cairns, Australia, June 10. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed for deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

