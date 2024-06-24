Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Stevenson 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion TWO TWO -(NMCB-22)

    Navy Construction Battalion TWO TWO (NCB 22) a Reserve Battalion, deploys around the world in support of ongoing DOD operations. US Navy Seabees, renowned for their expertise in general engineering and civil support, provide indispensable assistance to Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces, serving as the engineering and construction specialists of the naval service. Seabees deliver task-tailored, adaptable, and combat-ready engineering and construction forces, deploying globally to advance Navy objectives.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 01:25
    Photo ID: 8495709
    VIRIN: 240513-N-XH484-1967
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCB 22 [Image 127 of 127], by PO1 Daniel Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

