VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests Aerial Gunnery and ERC Procedures

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaylee Cason, an aerial observer assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, mounts a .50-caliber machine gun aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to VMM-165 (Rein.), 15th MEU, during aerial gunnery live-fire training launched from the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean June 24, 2024. Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

