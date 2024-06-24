Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCOC 95 [Image 5 of 10]

    JCOC 95

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Fahimul Islam, senior mortgage banker for Citizens Bank, fires a weapon simulator during Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska June 24, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 23:42
    Photo ID: 8495471
    VIRIN: 240624-D-DB155-1016
    Resolution: 1800x1199
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCOC 95 [Image 10 of 10], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    EJ Hersom
    JCOC95 : knowyourmil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT