    VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests Aerial Gunnery and ERC Procedures [Image 3 of 10]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests Aerial Gunnery and ERC Procedures

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Natalia Kuhn, the surgeon assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, hangs intravenous fluids from the frame of a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during en route care training in the Pacific Ocean June 24, 2024. The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

