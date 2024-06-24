VMM-165 (Rein.) Tests Aerial Gunnery and ERC Procedures

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kaylee Cason, an aerial observer assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engages a target with a .50-caliber machine gun during aerial gunnery live-fire training in the Pacific Ocean June 24, 2024. The amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

