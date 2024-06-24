HASC Quality of Life visit

NORFOLK, Va. (June 24, 2024) Rear Adm. Maria Aguayo, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic/Director, Fleet Installations and Environmental Division (N46), U.S. Fleet Forces Command/Fleet Civil Engineer (N01CE), U.S. Fleet Forces Command, discusses Sailor quality of life concerns with congressional representatives from the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), June 24, 2024. U.S. Fleet Forces Command mans, trains, equips, certifies and provides combat-ready Navy forces to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grace Lyles/Released)

