    3rd Group Trains at DAGIR [Image 6 of 7]

    3rd Group Trains at DAGIR

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members from 3rd Group Army Special Operations Command train with 2-138 Kentucky National Guard Field Artillery at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 16, 2024. The training included a humvee convoy life fire exercise with an integrated medical scenario.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Group Trains at DAGIR [Image 7 of 7], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Army
    3rd Group

