Members from 3rd Group Army Special Operations Command train with 2-138 Kentucky National Guard Field Artillery at Fort Knox, Kentucky June 16, 2024. The training included a humvee convoy life fire exercise with an integrated medical scenario.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8494486
|VIRIN:
|240616-O-GF376-9573
|Resolution:
|5600x3858
|Size:
|643.38 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Group Trains at DAGIR [Image 7 of 7], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT