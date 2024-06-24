Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 42nd Air Base Wing Participate in Crusader Challenge [Image 26 of 27]

    Airmen from the 42nd Air Base Wing Participate in Crusader Challenge

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing participate in the the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 3, 2024. The Crusader Challenge is a five-day exercise designed to foster teamwork among Airmen from various units and job specialties to successfully complete the mission. The exercise is in support of the Air Force Generation model to maintain a sustainable force and provide air power to the Joint Force. Among the training included in the exercise were an obstacle course, combat arms training and maintenance, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, tactical combat casualty care, small unit tactics and close-quarters combat skills. On the final day of the challenge, the Airmen utilized their training to complete a simulated helicopter evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8494448
    VIRIN: 240503-F-UQ930-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.74 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 42nd Air Base Wing Participate in Crusader Challenge [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Readiness Exercise

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    AETC
    42nd Air Base Wing
    Crusader Challenge

