U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing conducts perimeter security during the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 3, 2024. The Crusader Challenge is a five-day exercise designed to foster teamwork among Airmen from various units and job specialties to successfully complete the mission. The exercise is in support of the Air Force Generation model to maintain a sustainable force and provide air power to the Joint Force. Among the training included in the exercise were an obstacle course, combat arms training and maintenance, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, tactical combat casualty care, small unit tactics and close-quarters combat skills. On the final day of the challenge, the Airmen utilized their training to complete a simulated helicopter evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 14:50 Photo ID: 8494444 VIRIN: 240503-F-UQ930-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.17 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen from the 42nd Air Base Wing Participate in Crusader Challenge [Image 27 of 27], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.