U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, signs the Women’s History Month proclamation on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 29, 2024. The proclamation marks the 37th year of Women’s History Month and recognizes the ongoing work toward achieving equality, justice and understanding among all people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)
This work, JBAB Commander signs proclamation acknowledging 37 years of women’s History Month, by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
