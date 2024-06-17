Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB Commander signs proclamation acknowledging 37 years of women’s History Month

    JBAB Commander signs proclamation acknowledging 37 years of women’s History Month

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, signs the Women’s History Month proclamation on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Feb. 29, 2024. The proclamation marks the 37th year of Women’s History Month and recognizes the ongoing work toward achieving equality, justice and understanding among all people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8493751
    VIRIN: 240229-F-OU358-6889
    Resolution: 5521x3673
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Commander signs proclamation acknowledging 37 years of women’s History Month, by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's history
    JBAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT