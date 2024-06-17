Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Celebrates AANHPI month with food tasting [Image 2 of 2]

    JBAB Celebrates AANHPI month with food tasting

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling try an assortment of food at the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander food tasting event at JBAB in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2024. The dishes consisted of lumpia, egg rolls, spring rolls, pad thai, fried rice, fruit assortments and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8493744
    VIRIN: 240529-F-OU358-3234
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    TAGS

    JBAB
    Food tasting
    AANHPI

