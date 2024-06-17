Members of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling try an assortment of food at the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander food tasting event at JBAB in Washington, D.C., May 29, 2024. The dishes consisted of lumpia, egg rolls, spring rolls, pad thai, fried rice, fruit assortments and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.24.2024 09:48 Photo ID: 8493744 VIRIN: 240529-F-OU358-3234 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 3.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB Celebrates AANHPI month with food tasting [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.