JBAB Celebrates AANHPI month with food tasting

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Skebong Oldanges, section chief for plans and programs at the 690th Installation Support Squadron Operation Location Bravo, welcomes guests to the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander food tasting event at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., May 29, 2024. This event attracted more than 200 participants who showed up to celebrate and experience the diversity of the AANHPI culture in the JBAB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint)

