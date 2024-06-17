Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240624-N-SO660-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Burgess, from Los Angeles, assembles a communication device attached to a cranial in the micro/miniature shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Engineering
    Repairs
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Troubleshooting
