    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240624-N-SO660-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jack Ferron, from Jacksonville, Florida, prepares a power drill for fabricating a part for a quick-acting water tight door in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:19
    Photo ID: 8493651
    VIRIN: 240624-N-SO660-1022
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Engineering
    Repairs
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Troubleshooting
    2M

