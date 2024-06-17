USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors repair equipment

240624-N-SO660-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 24, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Jack Ferron, from Jacksonville, Florida, prepares a power drill for fabricating a part for a quick-acting water tight door in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, June 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

