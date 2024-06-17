240623-N-AC395-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) OSSA Tyler Robinson, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, serves food to a sailor aboard Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100). (Photo by US Navy Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
This work, USS Kidd (DDG-100) Sailor Serves Food [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
