240621-N-AC395-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2024) Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100) performs a replenishment at sea (RAS) with Lewis and Clark class Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4). (Photo by US Navy Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
This work, USS Kid (DDG-100) Performs Replenishment at Sea [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS
