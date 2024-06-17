240622-N-AC395-1042 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2024) A sailor pick up a snack at the ship’s store aboard Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100). (Photo by US Navy Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8493293
|VIRIN:
|240622-N-AC395-1042
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|748.23 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kidd (DDG-100) Sailor Buys Snack [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT