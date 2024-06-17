240621-N-AC395-1051 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2024) A sailor uses a distance tracker during a replenishment at sea (RAS) aboard Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100) with Lewis and Clark class Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4). (Photo by US Navy Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8493292
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-AC395-1051
|Resolution:
|5247x3498
|Size:
|415.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Kidd (DDG-100) Sailor Tracks Distance [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT