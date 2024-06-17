Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd (DDG-100) Sailor Stands Watch [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Kidd (DDG-100) Sailor Stands Watch

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Kidd

    240623-N-AC395-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) SN Marlando Crosdale, a native of Dallas, Georgia, stands watch aboard Arleigh-Burke class destroyer USS Kidd (DDG-100). (Photo by US Navy Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8493291
    VIRIN: 240623-N-AC395-1022
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 547.9 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd (DDG-100) Sailor Stands Watch [Image 9 of 9], by SN Kenneth Ostas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

