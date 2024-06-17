Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown recognizes Sailors and Civilians who served as part of the Incident Management Team during HURREX-CG2024 [Image 10 of 12]

    NWS Yorktown recognizes Sailors and Civilians who served as part of the Incident Management Team during HURREX-CG2024

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (June 21, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown presents a letter of recognition to BM1 Maisonet, who served as part of the installation’s Incident Management Team (IMT) during exercise HURREX-CG2024 earlier this year. Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) and Citadel Gale (CG) are annual exercises conducted in mid-spring in preparation for the Atlantic hurricane season. The exercises provide focused hurricane preparation, recovery, consequence management and personnel account procedures training for afloat and shore-based East Coast and Gulf Coast commands. The exercises also focus on installation response and recovery to hurricane preparation, hurricane recovery and Navy family support. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanda/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 00:07
    Photo ID: 8493225
    VIRIN: 240621-N-TG517-6052
    Resolution: 3706x2610
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown recognizes Sailors and Civilians who served as part of the Incident Management Team during HURREX-CG2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Operations Center
    EOC
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Incident Management Team

