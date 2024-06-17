NWS Yorktown recognizes Sailors and Civilians who served as part of the Incident Management Team during HURREX-CG2024

Yorktown, Va. (June 21, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown presents a letter of recognition to PSC Johanna James who served as part of the installation’s Incident Management Team (IMT) during exercise HURREX-CG2024 earlier this year. Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) and Citadel Gale (CG) are annual exercises conducted in mid-spring in preparation for the Atlantic hurricane season. The exercises provide focused hurricane preparation, recovery, consequence management and personnel account procedures training for afloat and shore-based East Coast and Gulf Coast commands. The exercises also focus on installation response and recovery to hurricane preparation, hurricane recovery and Navy family support. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanda/Released).

