Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCOC 95 [Image 5 of 5]

    JCOC 95

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Major General. Brian S. Eifler speaks to Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants during a reception dinner in Anchorage, Alaska June 23, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 23:10
    Photo ID: 8493196
    VIRIN: 240623-D-DB155-1005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCOC 95 [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95
    JCOC 95

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    EJ Hersom
    JCOC95 : knowyourmil

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT