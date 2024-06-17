Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 23:10 Photo ID: 8493196 VIRIN: 240623-D-DB155-1005 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.38 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JCOC 95 [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.