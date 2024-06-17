Ms. Carlie Waibel, assistant to the secretary of defense for Public Affairs, speaks to Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 participants during a reception dinner in Anchorage, Alaska June 23, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 23:10 Photo ID: 8493195 VIRIN: 240623-D-DB155-1004 Resolution: 1800x1201 Size: 1.31 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JCOC 95 [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.