Laura Ochoa director of Community Engagement, welcomes participants for the Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 95 n Anchorage, Alaska June 23,2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 23:10
|Photo ID:
|8493194
|VIRIN:
|240623-D-DB155-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JCOC 95 [Image 5 of 5], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
