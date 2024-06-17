Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Khai Ramsey, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Garland, Texas, performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" hymn, during a Juneteenth observance in the mess decks, June 18. 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
