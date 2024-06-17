Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10]

    Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Khai Ramsey, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Garland, Texas, performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" hymn, during a Juneteenth observance in the mess decks, June 18. 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 21:31
    Photo ID: 8493123
    VIRIN: 240618-N-UY363-1021
    Resolution: 4459x2973
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: GARLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    USS Boxer
    LHD4
    Juneteenth

