Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Khai Ramsey, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Garland, Texas, performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" hymn, during a Juneteenth observance in the mess decks, June 18. 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 21:31 Photo ID: 8493123 VIRIN: 240618-N-UY363-1021 Resolution: 4459x2973 Size: 1.61 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: GARLAND, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.