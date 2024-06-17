Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) pose for a photo while cutting a cake during a Juneteenth observation in the mess decks, June 18. 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 21:33
|Photo ID:
|8493120
|VIRIN:
|240618-N-UY363-1036
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
