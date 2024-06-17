Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) pose for a photo while cutting a cake during a Juneteenth observation in the mess decks, June 18. 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 21:33 Photo ID: 8493120 VIRIN: 240618-N-UY363-1036 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.72 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Sailors observe Juneteenth [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.