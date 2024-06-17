U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, speaks to a Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) alumni member in Gaborone, Botswana, June 23, 2024.



African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Linniman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:50 Photo ID: 8493006 VIRIN: 240623-M-DG975-1044 Resolution: 4377x2918 Size: 9.71 MB Location: GABORONE, BW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Langley attends YALI Alumni meeting, by Cpl Mary Linniman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.