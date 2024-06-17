Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur [Image 1 of 7]

    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS CURTIS WILBUR

    Sailors prepare for an M9 service pistol qualification during a live fire exercise on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Jul. 20, 2024. USS Curtis Wilbur is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8492999
    VIRIN: 240620-N-GZ228-1002
    Resolution: 8222x5481
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur
    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur
    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur
    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur
    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur
    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur
    M9 Qualification aboard USS Curtis Wilbur

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    USNavy
    AlwaysReady

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT