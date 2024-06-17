USSOCOM competes in Precision Air Sports Competition preliminaries

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Castillo competes in the Precision Air Sports Competition (formerly known as Shooting) preliminaries which is composed of three major events: Air Rifle-Prone, Air Rifle-Standing, and Air Pistol competitions. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michel Bottoms)

