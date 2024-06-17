Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM competes in Precision Air Sports Competition preliminaries [Image 3 of 6]

    USSOCOM competes in Precision Air Sports Competition preliminaries

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jerry Millan competes in the Precision Air Sports Competition (formerly known as Shooting) preliminaries which is composed of three major events: Air Rifle-Prone, Air Rifle-Standing, and Air Pistol competitions. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michel Bottoms)

    This work, USSOCOM competes in Precision Air Sports Competition preliminaries [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

