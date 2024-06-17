U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Abel Baez, left, and U.S. Army veteran Gene Calantoc thwart Team U.S. Special Operations Command's attempt to score in their preliminary wheelchair rugby match during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 22, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christie Ann Belfort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 11:40 Photo ID: 8492763 VIRIN: 240622-A-ZX157-2370 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.59 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 DOD Warrior Games [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.