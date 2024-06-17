155th Medical Group mission engagement

Airmen from the 155th Medical Group receive a tour of a Boom Operating Simulator System, June 22, 2024, during an mission engagement tour at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mission engagements build relationships across different units, which open up new opportunities for growth and collaboration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

Date Taken: 06.22.2024
Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US