Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    155th Medical Group mission engagement [Image 1 of 6]

    155th Medical Group mission engagement

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Medical Group receive a tour of a Boom Operating Simulator System, June 22, 2024, during an mission engagement tour at the National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mission engagements build relationships across different units, which open up new opportunities for growth and collaboration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander D. Schriner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:35
    Photo ID: 8492732
    VIRIN: 240622-Z-MW698-1022
    Resolution: 4255x2831
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th Medical Group mission engagement [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    155th Medical Group mission engagement
    155th Medical Group mission engagement
    155th Medical Group mission engagement
    155th Medical Group mission engagement
    155th Medical Group mission engagement
    155th Medical Group mission engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mentorship
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    Job shadow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT