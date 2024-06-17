Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240623-N-VY281-1133 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Lt. David Palencia, left, assistant public affairs officer, gives a tour of the Reagan Museum aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:03
    VIRIN: 240623-N-VY281-1133
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Guam
    allies
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    CJRM
    Rep. James Moylan

