240623-N-VY281-1061 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Cmdr. Paul Case, center left, air officer, and Cmdr. William Meyer, assistant air officer, discuss flight operations in primary flight control aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8492714 VIRIN: 240623-N-VY281-1061 Resolution: 3009x2001 Size: 592.08 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders [Image 13 of 13], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.