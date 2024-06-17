240623-N-VY281-1014 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders in the in-port cabin as they arrive for a tour in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:03 Photo ID: 8492713 VIRIN: 240623-N-VY281-1014 Resolution: 2247x1494 Size: 736.23 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders [Image 13 of 13], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.