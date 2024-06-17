Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders [Image 8 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240623-N-SO660-1025 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Sideboys render honors on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as Rep. James Moylan, Guam, departs following a tour in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:03
    Photo ID: 8492712
    VIRIN: 240623-N-SO660-1025
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Guam
    allies
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    CJRM
    Rep. James Moylan

