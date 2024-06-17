USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for US House of Representatives Guam delegate, the Honorable James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders

240623-N-GN523-2047 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Sideboys render honors as Rep. James Moylan, Guam, departs from the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), after a tour in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo)
|06.23.2024
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
