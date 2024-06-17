2024 DOD Warrior Games

A Disney cast member lights the ceremonial torch officially opening the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 22, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christie Ann Belfort)

