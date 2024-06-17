U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, left, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit discusses the amphibious combat vehicle with Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, right, commanding general of 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during a key leader engagement in Okinawa, Japan June 20, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 06:37 Photo ID: 8492681 VIRIN: 240620-M-HY848-1103 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 10.38 MB Location: NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.